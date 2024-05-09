TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of TPG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 943,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,074.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $47.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. TPG’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,244,656.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,895,726.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132. Insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth $52,189,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,634,000 after purchasing an additional 462,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,199,000 after purchasing an additional 320,972 shares during the last quarter. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $11,479,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

