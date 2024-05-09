Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,740,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

