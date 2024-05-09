Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Stock Down 3.8 %

FIVN stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

