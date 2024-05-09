Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,662 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average daily volume of 3,452 call options.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

SYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 825,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $46.72.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.