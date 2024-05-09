TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,425.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,289.94.

NYSE TDG traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,322.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,699. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,328.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,217.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,083.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

