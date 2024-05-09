Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

TFPM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 195,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFPM. Bank of America upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

