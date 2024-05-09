True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Raised to C$9.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.76. 14,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,539. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.33 and a 12-month high of C$15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.53.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

