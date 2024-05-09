True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Raised to C$9.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.
TNT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
