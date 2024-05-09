Truist Financial’s (TFC) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after buying an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

