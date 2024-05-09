TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.97

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 32034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,642 shares of company stock valued at $480,017. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 96,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 58.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,051,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

