Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Trimmed by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

