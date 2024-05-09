UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.72.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

