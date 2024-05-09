UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.72.
UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
