Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,665,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $836,873,000 after buying an additional 75,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $245.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.79. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.