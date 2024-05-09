uniQure’s (QURE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.91.

uniQure stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 71,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,806. uniQure has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company has a market cap of $234.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 99.31% and a negative net margin of 1,947.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,572,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in uniQure by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 831,929 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 667.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 666,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in uniQure by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 448,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $2,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

