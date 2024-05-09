Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UISGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27, RTT News reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 577.16%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UIS opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Unisys has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

