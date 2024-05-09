United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PRKS traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 533,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.83. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $61.30.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRKS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.