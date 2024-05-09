Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.79 million, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.40. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,714,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 226.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,555,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 1,079,300 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 995,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,676,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 595,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.