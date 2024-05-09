Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 217,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 607,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $512.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.