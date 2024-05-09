Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.68

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 2134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Univest Financial

Univest Financial Price Performance

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.