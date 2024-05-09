Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of UPLD opened at $2.95 on Monday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 100.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

