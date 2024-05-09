US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.79 billion. US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.
US Foods Price Performance
NYSE USFD opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $54.94.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on USFD
Insider Activity at US Foods
In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Foods
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.