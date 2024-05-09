Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 5th

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Utah Medical Products Stock Performance
Utah Medical Products stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,486. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $246.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Utah Medical Products
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.