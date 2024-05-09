V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in V.F. by 20.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in V.F. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 168,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 1,989,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

