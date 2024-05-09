Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February comprises about 1.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:BFEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 5,367 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.