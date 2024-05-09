Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 50,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,326. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

