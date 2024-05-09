Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $385,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 58.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

PJUN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 104,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $436.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

