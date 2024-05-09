Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September comprises approximately 2.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 1.47% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FSEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,123 shares. The company has a market cap of $515.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

