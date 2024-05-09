Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $7.42 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 697,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 415,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,326. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

