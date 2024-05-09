Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $905,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $985,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

