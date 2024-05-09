Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,809,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.29. The company had a trading volume of 212,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,908. The company has a market capitalization of $384.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

