Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 3,026 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 990,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 634,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1,380.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,726 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 314.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,003 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

BATS FJUL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.52. 16,036 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

