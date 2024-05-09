Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Share Andrew L. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of BDEC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

