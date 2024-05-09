Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.
A number of research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VVV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline
Valvoline Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of VVV opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valvoline
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.