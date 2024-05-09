Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $31,165,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Valvoline by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,792,000 after acquiring an additional 218,508 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

