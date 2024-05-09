Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.77. 152,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,381. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

