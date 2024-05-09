Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.14. 194,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

