Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 68,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 108,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 5,407,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,178,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.