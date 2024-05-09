Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Trimmed by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $514.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,198. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.05 and its 200 day moving average is $488.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $382.70 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

