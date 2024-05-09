Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.71. The stock had a trading volume of 326,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,446. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

