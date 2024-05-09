Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTHR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,291.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 71,151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,103,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000.

VTHR traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $230.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,596. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

