Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.06. 235,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,722. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

