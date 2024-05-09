Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.43. The stock had a trading volume of 316,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
