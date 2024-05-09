Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Performa Ltd US LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Performa Ltd US LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO remained flat at $475.42 during trading on Thursday. 360,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.38. The stock has a market cap of $430.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.64 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

