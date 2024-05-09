Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 904,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,757. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.25. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.