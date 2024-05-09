Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,169 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

