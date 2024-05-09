Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PCVX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 146,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,127. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $865,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $865,106.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $192,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,956,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

