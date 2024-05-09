Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 25.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 202.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

