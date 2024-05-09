Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Robert F. Probst Sells 18,500 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $6,982,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 506,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 49.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 176,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.