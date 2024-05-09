Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Robert F. Probst Sells 18,500 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of VTR opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $6,982,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 506,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 49.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 176,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
