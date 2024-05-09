Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Vericel updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

VCEL traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,546. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $352,046.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $42,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

