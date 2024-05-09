Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,307.47% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. On average, analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VRCA opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verrica Pharmaceuticals

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.