Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.08 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $15,672.08 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,024.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.43 or 0.00716541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00132343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044048 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00067220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00217214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00102531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,337,635 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.