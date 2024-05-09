VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on FORA. Cormark lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC upgraded VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
